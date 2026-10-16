My Game Kept Crashing Due to a Missing DLL: How I Fixed It Instantly with Driver Booster 14

Komerční sdělení: I still remember the exact moment my game froze, flashed a black screen, and dumped me back to my desktop with an error window complaining about a missing DLL file. I had just installed a game I had been waiting months to play, and thirty seconds in, it was already broken. If you have ever seen a message like „the program cannot start because xlive.dll is missing from your computer,“ you already know the frustration I am talking about.

I am not a professional IT technician, just someone who has been building and troubleshooting my own PCs for years. My current setup is a mid-range machine running an Intel Core i3-10100 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, and Windows 10 Pro. It is a solid rig for the games I play, so I knew right away the crash was not a hardware limitation. Something on the software side was broken.

Let me share how I fix my PC through Driver Booster with you.

Ruling Out the Obvious Causes First

Before touching any tools, I did what most people do. I reinstalled the game, verified the files through my launcher, and even checked Windows Update. None of that fixed the crash. That told me the problem was not the game itself but something missing from my system, most likely a runtime file or component the game relied on to start up correctly.

Since I could not tell exactly which file was missing or where it came from, I decided to pull up basic system information to confirm my hardware and drivers were current before going further.

Turning to a Driver Updater

Outdated or missing drivers are a common reason games refuse to launch, so my first real step was opening Driver Booster, a driver updater I have relied on for a few years whenever my PC starts acting up.

The main screen of this driver updater is simple. There is one large scan button in the center, and it immediately tells you it is ready to check the status of your drivers.

I clicked Scan and watched it work through each connected component one by one.

Within a couple of minutes, the scan finished and gave me a clear breakdown of what needed attention.

It flagged five outdated drivers, including my NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics driver and both my Realtek and NVIDIA audio drivers. I clicked Update Now and let it install everything automatically.

This step alone fixed a lot of small annoyances I had been ignoring, like occasional audio crackling. But when I relaunched the game that started this whole search, it still crashed with the same missing file error. The driver update helped my system overall, but it was not the actual fix for this specific problem.

Finding the Real Culprit in the Tools Menu

This is where I learned something I did not know before. A missing DLL error during a game launch is not always caused by an outdated driver. It is often caused by a missing runtime component, like a Visual C++ redistributable, a DirectX file, or a Games for Windows Live file that many older or specific titles still depend on. I opened the Tools tab to see what else was available.

Right there under Other Useful Tools was an option called Fix Missing Game DLLs. I clicked it, and it scanned my system for runtime components that games commonly need.

The result surprised me. It found 367 missing DLLs grouped into categories such as Bink Video Runtime Related DLLs and Games for Windows Live Runtime Related DLLs. My crashing game needed one of the Games for Windows Live files, specifically xlive.dll, which explained the exact error message I had been staring at. I selected the missing files and let the tool fix them one by one.

After the fix finished, I launched the game again. This time it opened without a single hiccup. No black screen, no crash, no error window. It was honestly a bit anticlimactic after how much time I had spent troubleshooting, but I was relieved it was finally solved.

A Small Bonus: Better Performance While I Was At It

Since I was already in the app, I checked out the Boost tab, which offers a Game Boost feature that temporarily closes unnecessary background apps and services while gaming.

I turned it on before my next play session and noticed slightly smoother performance, though this was more of a nice extra than the actual fix for my crashing issue.

What I Learned From This Whole Experience

Looking back, the biggest lesson was understanding that a missing DLL error is rarely about your graphics card or your operating system version. It is almost always about a missing runtime library that a specific game expects to find. Updating my drivers was a healthy maintenance step and something I would recommend doing regularly anyway, but the Fix Missing Game DLLs tool was what actually solved my problem.

Summary

If you are dealing with a similar crash, I would suggest starting with a full driver scan with Driver Booster, then checking the dedicated missing game DLL tool if the crash continues. Between the two, I was able to go from a completely unplayable game to a stable one in under fifteen minutes, without downloading random DLL files from sketchy websites, which is something I will never do again after a few bad experiences years ago.

My system has run every game I have tried since without a repeat of that error, and I now run a driver and DLL check on my PC every few months just to stay ahead of these problems instead of reacting to them after a crash.