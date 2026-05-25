How to Participate in GO Fest 2026 with a Pokémon GO Spoofer

Komerční sdělení: Pokémon GO Fest 2026 is quickly becoming one of the biggest events of the year for Pokémon GO players. Since 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Pokémon GO, with the upcoming launch of Mega Mewtwo, the start of the global GO Fest linkage event, and the launch of a large number of limited Pokémon and special rewards, many players have begun planning in advance for this year’s GO Fest itinerary. However, not all players can fly to different countries to participate in offline events, participate in raids in different time zones around the clock, or grind limited Pokémon online for a long time. Therefore, more and more players are paying attention to Pokémon GO Spoofer, hoping to participate in global GO Fest events more flexibly.

Why GO Fest 2026 Is So Popular？

Pokémon GO 10th Anniversary Event

2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Pokémon GO’s launch, so the official scale of GO Fest has been significantly expanded. The event will last longer, feature more global collaborations, and offer a wider variety of limited-edition Pokémon and rewards, making GO Fest 2026 feel more like a global anniversary celebration.

Mega Mewtwo Creates Huge Hype

The debut of Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y is one of the biggest highlights of this year’s GO Fest. Many players have already prepared Raid Passes, high-level teams, and Mega Power resources. Since popular Raid times will be available in different regions on a rotating basis, many players hope to participate in events in more time zones.

Why More Trainers Are Using Pokémon GO Spoofers in 2026

Travel Costs Are Too High

Participating in GO Fest across borders is costly, including airfare, accommodation, and tickets, so many players are starting to choose to participate remotely.

Time Zone Advantages Matter More

Since GO Fest is held in multiple countries, different time zones mean that players can extend the overall event duration.

Remote Raid & Farming Become More Competitive

Competition for popular Raids and rare Pokémon is fierce during GO Fest, and many players are looking for more efficient ways to participate in the event.

iToolab AnyGo Pokémon GO Spoofer in GO Fest 2026 Gameplay

iToolab AnyGo is a Pokémon GO cheat and game assistant designed specifically for Pokémon GO players, especially suited for high-intensity scenarios such as GO Fest, global Raid events, and long farming sessions. Unlike traditional tools that focus mainly on simple location changes, iToolab AnyGo is built to improve the overall gameplay experience and event efficiency, giving players more flexible ways to participate in large-scale Pokémon GO events.

Key Features:

One-Click GPS Teleport

One-click changes GPS location, allowing you to quickly travel to different popular GO Fest cities and event areas.

Virtual Joystick

Simulates real-world movement routes and map exploration.

Multi-Spot Movement

Auto multi-point route movement, suitable for long-term farming and event map clearing.

Cooldown Timer Support

Change positions and control the pace of movement appropriately.

Pokémon GO Assistant Features:

IV Preview & Pokémon Resource Search

Displays Pokémon IV, level, PvP data, and helps quickly find high IV Pokémon, Raids, and coordinates.

Quick Catch, Throw Assist & Animation Skip

Shortens capture animations, improves Excellent Throw accuracy, and skips repetitive animations to boost catching efficiency.

Auto Hatch & Auto Raid

Simulates walking for egg hatching and helps players join raids faster to improve farming efficiency.

Radius Enhancement

Expands map scanning and interaction range for more efficient farming and exploration.

How to Spoof in Pokémon GO with iToolab AnyGo

Step 1：Download and install iToolab AnyGo

Go to the iToolab AnyGo official website to download and install, select the version corresponding to your device.

Step 2：Connect your Device

Connect your phone to your PC using a USB cable and follow the prompts to complete device authorization.

Step 3：Change the GPS Location

Search for your coordinates on the map, then click „Go“ to change your current location.

Step 4：Launch Pokémon GO

Once completed, open Pokémon GO, and you’ll see that your game location has changed.

Conclusion

GO Fest 2026 is likely to become one of the largest and most popular events in Pokémon GO history. With its 10th anniversary, the debut of Mega Mewtwo, global city events, and a huge lineup of limited-time Pokémon and Raid content. As GO Fest becomes more global and competitive, many players are looking for more flexible ways to participate in cross-time-zone Raids and high-efficiency farming. In this growing Pokémon GO spoofing trend, iToolab AnyGo has become one of the tools many players are paying attention to, thanks to features like route simulation, auto farming, Raid assistance, and built-in Pokémon GO Assistant tools designed to improve the overall GO Fest gameplay experience.