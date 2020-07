Apple: Nechceme vzdělávat jen děti. Zaměříme se i na rodiče a učitele

Youth are leading the way in the fight for racial justice. Dialogue has never been more important and we want to help empower parents and educators with tools and resources for guiding these important conversations.#ChallengeForChange ➡️Download it here: https://t.co/CufjoehSZk pic.twitter.com/jdPHdi1XPP

— Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) July 28, 2020