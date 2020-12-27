Nejlepší hry pro iPhone a iPad, které přes Vánoce seženete ve slevě

Vánoce nejsou jen časem cukroví, pohádek, dárků a výzdoby, ale také obdobím obrovského množství slev na aplikace a hry v App Store. V následujících řádcích si proto ty nejlepší slevy na hry pro iOS a iPadOS společně představíme. V mnoha případech se přitom jedná o slevy opravdu velké – za vypíchnutí stojí například CHUCEL či Samorosty. Potěší ale i slevy na Alto’s Odyssey a Adventure. Zkrátka a dobře – je z čeho vybírat.
- 7 Billion Humans – 79 Kč
- Adventures of Mana – 179 Kč
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition – 79 Kč
- Baldur’s Gate II: EE – 249 Kč
- Ballistic SE – 25 Kč
- Botanicula – 19 Kč
- Chaos Rings III – 249 Kč
- CHUCHEL – 25 Kč
- Crush! – 25 Kč
- D&D Lords of Waterdeep – 99 Kč
- Devastator – 25 Kč
- Door Kickers: Action Squad – 25 Kč
- Door Kickers – 25 Kč
- Dragon Quest II – 79 Kč
- Dragon Quest III – 179 Kč
- Dragon Quest IV – 249 Kč
- Dragon Quest V – 249 Kč
- Dragon Quest VI – 249 Kč
- Dragon Quest VIII – 379 Kč
- Dragon Quest – 49 Kč
- Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout – 49 Kč
- Final Fantasy Dimensions II – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy II – 99 Kč
- Final Fantasy III iPad – 199 Kč
- Final Fantasy III – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy IV: The After Years – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy IV – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy IX – 279 Kč
- Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions (iPad) – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lions – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy V – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy VI – 179 Kč
- Final Fantasy VII – 229 Kč
- Fluid SE – 25 Kč
- FTL Faster Than Light – 49 Kč
- GRID Autosport – 179 Kč
- Hero Emblems – 25 Kč
- Human Resource Machine – 25 Kč
- Inferno 2 – 25 Kč
- Iron Marines – 25 Kč
- Kathy Rain – 49 Kč
- King of Dragon Pass – 129 Kč
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD – 25 Kč
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers – 25 Kč
- Kingdom Rush Origins HD – 79 Kč
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance – 79 Kč
- Kingdom Two Crowns – 149 Kč
- Kingdom: New Lands – 79 Kč
- Little Inferno HD – 79 Kč
- LYNE – 49 Kč
- Machinarium – 25 Kč
- Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale – 129 Kč
- Pivotol – 25 Kč
- Samorost 2 – 25 Kč
- Samorost 3 – 25 Kč
- Scorcher – 25 Kč
- Secret of Mana – 99 Kč
- Sentinels of the Multiverse – 25 Kč
- Severed – 25 Kč
- SideSwype – 25 Kč
- Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind – 149 Kč
- Slydris 2 – 25 Kč
- Slydris – 25 Kč
- Stardew Valley – 99 Kč
- Super Crossfighter – 25 Kč
- To the Moon – 129 Kč
- Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth – 229 Kč
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise – 9 Kč
- Alto’s Adventure – 9 Kč
- Alto’s Odyssey – 9 Kč
- Assassin’s Creed Identity – 25 Kč
- Astrologaster – 79 Kč
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – 99 Kč
- Bloons TD 6 – 25 Kč
- Book of Demons: Tablet Edition – 129 Kč
- Burly Men at Sea – 49 Kč
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 – 25 Kč
- Dungeon Warfare 2 – 49 Kč
- Dungeon Warfare – 25 Kč
- Earth Atlantis – 79 Kč
- Evoland 2 – 49 Kč
- Hidden Folks – 49 Kč
- Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?! – 25 Kč
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! – 25 Kč
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space? – 25 Kč
- Monster Hunter Stories – 129 Kč
- MudRunner Mobile – 99 Kč
- Ordia – 49 Kč
- Out There: Omega Edition – 25 Kč
- Pascal’s Wager – 129 Kč
- Slayaway Camp – 25 Kč
- Star Traders: Frontiers – 99 Kč
- The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands – 49 Kč
- The Room Three – 49 Kč
- The Room Two – 25 Kč
- The Room: Old Sins – 49 Kč
- This is the Police 2 – 79 Kč
- This War of Mine – 49 Kč
- Tower of Fortune 2 – 25 Kč
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap – 99 Kč