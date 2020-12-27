Zavřít reklamu

Nejlepší hry pro iPhone a iPad, které přes Vánoce seženete ve slevě

Vánoce nejsou jen časem cukroví, pohádek, dárků a výzdoby, ale také obdobím obrovského množství slev na aplikace a hry v App Store. V následujících řádcích si proto ty nejlepší slevy na hry pro iOS a iPadOS společně představíme. V mnoha případech se přitom jedná o slevy opravdu velké – za vypíchnutí stojí například CHUCEL či Samorosty. Potěší ale i slevy na Alto’s Odyssey a Adventure. Zkrátka a dobře – je z čeho vybírat.

