Jeff Williams: Apple koronavirovou krizi zvládne

Los Angeles Kings v Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 2: Vancouver Cunucks trainer Jamie Henricks (right) and assistant coach Darryl Williams of the Vancouver Canucks study and iPad during their NHL game against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena March 2, 2013 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Vancouver won 5-2. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)