Zde je seznam optimalizovaných her pro PS5 Pro

Bleskovky
Jan Vajdák
S příchodem PS5 se leckdo obával, že pro konzoli nebude dostatek her, které by využily její výkon. Není ale třeba se obávat. Pro PS5 budou připraveny následující tituly:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Arma Reforger
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Lies of P
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NBA2K 25
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Palworld
  • Paladin’s Passage
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • War Thunder
  • Warframe
  • World of Warships: Legends
