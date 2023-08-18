Zavřít reklamu

Alan Wake 2 se odkládá

Bleskovky
Jan Vajdák
0

Očekávanou hru Alan Wake 2 čeká odklad. Nicméně není třeba nějak obzvláště smutnit, neboť hra bude odložena pouze o 10 dnů. Vyjde tedy 27. října, a to na PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S a PlayStation 5

Zdroj
Diskuze

Související



Více bleskovek

Nejčtenější


.