Alan Wake 2 se odkládá

Očekávanou hru Alan Wake 2 čeká odklad. Nicméně není třeba nějak obzvláště smutnit, neboť hra bude odložena pouze o 10 dnů. Vyjde tedy 27. října, a to na PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S a PlayStation 5

An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27.

October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games.

We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY

