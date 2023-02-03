Zavřít reklamu

Rover Perseverance přichystal poslední vzorek hornin

Bleskovky
Jan Vajdák
Mise roveru Perseverance pokračuje. Marsovské vozítko uložilo do svých útrob poslední pouzdro se vzorkem hornin. Jsou tedy přichystané na návrat na Zemi. Na výsledky zkoumání si ale ještě dlouhé roky počkáme.

