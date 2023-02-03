Rover Perseverance přichystal poslední vzorek hornin

Mise roveru Perseverance pokračuje. Marsovské vozítko uložilo do svých útrob poslední pouzdro se vzorkem hornin. Jsou tedy přichystané na návrat na Zemi. Na výsledky zkoumání si ale ještě dlouhé roky počkáme.

It's official: @NASAPersevere has dropped the final tube for the #MarsSampleReturn depot! Ten samples have been deposited on the Martian surface and could be returned to Earth for in-depth analysis in the future. https://t.co/aF45TQwUlK pic.twitter.com/sVF3BftLiQ

— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) January 30, 2023