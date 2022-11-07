Zavřít reklamu

Sonda InSight poslala z Marsu pravděpodobně poslední fotografii

Jan Vajdák
Provoz sondy InSight se pomalu ale jistě blíží ke konci. Od této sondy se očekávalo, že vydrží jeden pozemský rok. Nakonec je to čtyřnásobek. Vše ale jednou končí a sonda poslala na Zemi zřejmě svou poslední fotografii. Vidět ji můžete pod odstavcem.

