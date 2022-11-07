Sonda InSight poslala z Marsu pravděpodobně poslední fotografii

Provoz sondy InSight se pomalu ale jistě blíží ke konci. Od této sondy se očekávalo, že vydrží jeden pozemský rok. Nakonec je to čtyřnásobek. Vše ale jednou končí a sonda poslala na Zemi zřejmě svou poslední fotografii. Vidět ji můžete pod odstavcem.

This is probably the last photo the @NASAInSight mission will ever send home.

It was taken on Sunday, 30 October 2022 at a local time of 5:20 pm.

Its solar panels covered in dust, Insight isn't expected to last for more than a few weeks.

This is almost the end. pic.twitter.com/YHe0UNaA4g

— Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) November 3, 2022