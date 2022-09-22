Zavřít reklamu

Vývojáři začali ve velkém bránit GTA 6. Ukazují rané fáze svých her

Jan Vajdák
O úniku GTA 6 už slyšel leckdo. Na jednu stranu jde o velkou věc a hacker dokázal, že skutečně umí. Na druhé straně ale převažují negativa. Vývojáři GTA 6 a špičky Rockstar budou momentálně zřejmě vytočeni do běla. Dopad to může mít na celkový vývoj a třeba se můžeme dočkat i odkladu hry, přičemž samotné vydání je dle spekulací očekávatelné nejdříve za dva roky. V neposlední řadě se snesla velká kritika na samotná videa z úniků. Hráči nechápou, jak hra může být i nyní v takovém stavu a ve špatné grafice. Je třeba si ale uvědomit, že vývoj hry trvá nesmírně dlouho a záběry mohou být klidně roky staré. Málokdo toto dokáže pochopit tak, jako jiný herní vývojář. Proto se nyní semkli a začali ve velkém sdílet, jak v raných fázích vypadaly jimi vytvořené hry.

