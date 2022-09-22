Vývojáři začali ve velkém bránit GTA 6. Ukazují rané fáze svých her

O úniku GTA 6 už slyšel leckdo. Na jednu stranu jde o velkou věc a hacker dokázal, že skutečně umí. Na druhé straně ale převažují negativa. Vývojáři GTA 6 a špičky Rockstar budou momentálně zřejmě vytočeni do běla. Dopad to může mít na celkový vývoj a třeba se můžeme dočkat i odkladu hry, přičemž samotné vydání je dle spekulací očekávatelné nejdříve za dva roky. V neposlední řadě se snesla velká kritika na samotná videa z úniků. Hráči nechápou, jak hra může být i nyní v takovém stavu a ve špatné grafice. Je třeba si ale uvědomit, že vývoj hry trvá nesmírně dlouho a záběry mohou být klidně roky staré. Málokdo toto dokáže pochopit tak, jako jiný herní vývojář. Proto se nyní semkli a začali ve velkém sdílet, jak v raných fázích vypadaly jimi vytvořené hry.

Since graphics are the first thing finished in a video game, and CONTROL won multiple awards for excellence in graphics, here is footage from the beginning of development :) Full video here: https://t.co/l2g7oPhtk7

🔻 pic.twitter.com/cGnmJZXF5E — Paul Ehreth 🔻 (@bacon_sanwich) September 20, 2022

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game" Here's a Thunderjaw from an early build of Horizon: Zero Dawn pic.twitter.com/Xq6fw5fS0e — Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) September 20, 2022

Here's a prototype for the first boss fight against Baldur in God of War (2018). Watch until the end to see the difference. This is totally normal stuff – anyone saying otherwise doesn't have a clue what they're on about pic.twitter.com/qVlMnBR74S — Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) September 20, 2022

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game"

FYI, here's what IMMORTALITY looked like for the first 2 years where we were focused on getting the A.I. and combat gameplay balanced vs. how it shipped pic.twitter.com/lXoBQeKYUO — Sam Barlow, offering IMMORTALITY (@mrsambarlow) September 20, 2022

What art looks like for a video game in development. https://t.co/15bo6L6qMa — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) September 20, 2022

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game" Here, A Plague Tale: Requiem in one of its first build vs the upcoming release: pic.twitter.com/Ft4fUjjIoX — Kevin Choteau (@KChoteau) September 21, 2022

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game" This was Overwatch way before the actual reveal in Blizzcon 2015, from build testing in 2014. pic.twitter.com/x7Lh8nUpAy — Nazih Fares (@nazihfares) September 21, 2022

This is Sea of Thieves footage from Novmber of 2014. An upgrade from the earliest pill pirates, but still very much a work in progress. It was using Unity for more agile, iteratative testing, while work in Unreal at this time was very early, aiming to create the reveal trailer. pic.twitter.com/yIPLtBLIUv — Jeph Pérez (@rare_fanatic) September 20, 2022

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game" Don't ever trigger Game Devs, especially when know nothing their work. Below is @Bungie's #Destiny's early Alpha build vs Destiny Rise of Iron pic.twitter.com/9Np6gqlshv — Excelhedge (@Excelhedge) September 20, 2022

"Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game" Games evolve throughout development. Just sayin 🤷‍♀️#SnakePass pic.twitter.com/QWbzzPgpBu — Sumo Digital (@SumoDigitalLtd) September 21, 2022