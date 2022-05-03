Zavřít reklamu

Takto bude vypadat úprava tweetu po přidání editačního tlačítka

Jan Vajdák
Twitter se již brzy chystá přidat tlačítko pro editaci tweetu. tedy funkci, po které uživatelé volají už pěkně dlouho. V odkazech pod odstavcem se můžete podívat, jak to bude vypadat. Používáte Twitter?

