Fotograf pořídil ze Země fotku astronautů konající opravy na ISS

Naprosto neuvěřitelná fotografie. Sebastian Voltmer zachytil ze Země svého krajana, astronauta Matthiase Maurera, jak ve vesmíru opravuje Mezinárodní vesmírnou stanici (ISS). Vzhledem ke špatné kvalitě byl později rozpoznán také astronaut Raja Chari. Slova jsou zde zbytečná. Na fotografie se podívejte v níže umístěných twitterových odkazech.
Yesterday I witnessed the #spacewalk shortly after sunset. Here comes a first photo. #ESA #astronaut Matthias Maurer was just "climbing" at this moment.
The rod-shaped structure (Canadarm2) is the robot arm.
Greetings from Matthias Maurers hometown – it was very exciting. #iss pic.twitter.com/39Q7YlG64u
— Dr. Sebastian Voltmer (@SeVoSpace) March 24, 2022
Update: 2 Spacewalkers Imaged From The Ground
During the #spacewalk of the two astronauts @Astro_Raja and @astro_matthias the International Space Station appeared shortly after sunset in the bright evening sky over Germany. This image of the #ISS was taken on March 23, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xkKJtSoZFc
— Dr. Sebastian Voltmer (@SeVoSpace) March 28, 2022