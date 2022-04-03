Fotograf pořídil ze Země fotku astronautů konající opravy na ISS

Naprosto neuvěřitelná fotografie. Sebastian Voltmer zachytil ze Země svého krajana, astronauta Matthiase Maurera, jak ve vesmíru opravuje Mezinárodní vesmírnou stanici (ISS). Vzhledem ke špatné kvalitě byl později rozpoznán také astronaut Raja Chari. Slova jsou zde zbytečná. Na fotografie se podívejte v níže umístěných twitterových odkazech.

Yesterday I witnessed the #spacewalk shortly after sunset. Here comes a first photo. #ESA #astronaut Matthias Maurer was just "climbing" at this moment.

The rod-shaped structure (Canadarm2) is the robot arm.

Greetings from Matthias Maurers hometown – it was very exciting. #iss pic.twitter.com/39Q7YlG64u

— Dr. Sebastian Voltmer (@SeVoSpace) March 24, 2022