Fotograf pořídil ze Země fotku astronautů konající opravy na ISS

Bleskovky
Jan Vajdák
0

Naprosto neuvěřitelná fotografie. Sebastian Voltmer zachytil ze Země svého krajana, astronauta Matthiase Maurera, jak ve vesmíru opravuje Mezinárodní vesmírnou stanici (ISS). Vzhledem ke špatné kvalitě byl později rozpoznán také astronaut Raja Chari. Slova jsou zde zbytečná. Na fotografie se podívejte v níže umístěných twitterových odkazech.

Zdroj 0
