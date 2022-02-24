Zavřít reklamu

Ukrajina videa: Takto to vypadá na mnoha místech po útocích

Zpravodajství
Jan Vajdák
0

Z některých záběrů skutečně mrazí.

Zdroj 0
Vstoupit do diskuze

Související články

Dnes nejčtenější

Téma týdne

 WhatsApp


.