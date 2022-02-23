Zavřít reklamu

Skončila první fáze zarovnávání zrcadel na teleskopu Jamese Webba

Jan Vajdák
Ještě si chvíli počkáme, než vesmírný teleskop Jamese Webba začne plně pracovat. V minulém týdnu NASA zveřejnila první pořízenou fotografii. Ta ukazuje 18 bodů (fotografie jedné hvězdy), jenž byly pořízeny z 18 zrcadel. Započne zarovnávání, aby vznikl pouze jeden objekt. Již skončila první fáze zarovnávání zrcadel. Nová fotografie pořízené hvězdy má teď tedy pravidelný tvar a kopíruje rozpoložení zrcadel.

