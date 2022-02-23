Skončila první fáze zarovnávání zrcadel na teleskopu Jamese Webba

Ještě si chvíli počkáme, než vesmírný teleskop Jamese Webba začne plně pracovat. V minulém týdnu NASA zveřejnila první pořízenou fotografii. Ta ukazuje 18 bodů (fotografie jedné hvězdy), jenž byly pořízeny z 18 zrcadel. Započne zarovnávání, aby vznikl pouze jeden objekt. Již skončila první fáze zarovnávání zrcadel. Nová fotografie pořízené hvězdy má teď tedy pravidelný tvar a kopíruje rozpoložení zrcadel.

Last week, 18 spots helped confirm that each of Webb's mirror segments can see starlight. Now we've arranged those dots into our primary mirror shape, completing the first of Webb's mirror alignment phases: https://t.co/T3pf68Cfvj #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/dYzPqg0EJv

Here is each spot of starlight labeled with the mirror segment that captured it.

Next: spot checks! Our team will adjust the mirror segments & update the alignment of our secondary mirror, focusing each dot. The dots will then be stacked on top of each other. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/dxGO3i6Utw

— NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) February 18, 2022