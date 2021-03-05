NASA otestovala na roveru Perseverance pohyblivé rameno

Rover Perseverance už je na Marsu zhruba dva týdny. NASA tedy začíná testovat jednotlivé funkce, aby zařízení mohlo na rudé planetě pracovat. V posledním dni otestovali inženýři z NASA pohyblivé rameno a otáčení kola, o čemž informovali veřejnost jednoduchými gify na Twitteru. Odkazy můžete vidět pod odstavcem.

A quick test of my steering, and things are looking good as I get ready to roll. My team and I are keen to get moving. One step at a time. pic.twitter.com/XSYfT158AQ

This week I’ve been doing lots of health checkouts, getting ready to get to work. I’ve checked many tasks off my list, including instrument tests, imaging, and getting my arm moving. Warming up for a marathon of science. pic.twitter.com/A0aqhWVo5T

— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 3, 2021