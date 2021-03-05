Zavřít reklamu

NASA otestovala na roveru Perseverance pohyblivé rameno

Rover Perseverance už je na Marsu zhruba dva týdny. NASA tedy začíná testovat jednotlivé funkce, aby zařízení mohlo na rudé planetě pracovat. V posledním dni otestovali inženýři z NASA pohyblivé rameno a otáčení kola, o čemž informovali veřejnost jednoduchými gify na Twitteru. Odkazy můžete vidět pod odstavcem.

