Do Dying Light 2 koncem ledna dorazí velký update

Jan Vajdák
Do nedávné novinky v podobě Dying Light 2 dorazí koncem měsíce porce novinek. Především má jít o mód New Game+, což otevře možnost začít hru s již získanými předměty. Přibýt by měl také foto mód, ačkoli nebyl oficiálně potvrzen. Vylepšit by se mělo taktéž celkové hraní singleplayeru i multiplayeru. Hráli jste Dying Light 2?

