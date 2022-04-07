Do Dying Light 2 koncem ledna dorazí velký update

Do nedávné novinky v podobě Dying Light 2 dorazí koncem měsíce porce novinek. Především má jít o mód New Game+, což otevře možnost začít hru s již získanými předměty. Přibýt by měl také foto mód, ačkoli nebyl oficiálně potvrzen. Vylepšit by se mělo taktéž celkové hraní singleplayeru i multiplayeru. Hráli jste Dying Light 2?

We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live. (2/2) 😊

