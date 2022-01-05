Zavřít reklamu

Death Stranding v Director’s Cut dorazí na PC už na jaře

Pokud se vám líbila hra Death Stranding a jste PC hráč, máte se na co těšit. Director’s Cut této hry by totiž měla vyjít už za pár měsíců, konkrétně pak na jaře. Na Twitteru to prozradil sám Hideo Kojima. Rozšířená verze hry bude stejná jako ta na PS5. Těšit se je možné nově na střelnici, závodní okruh, pár nových misí a možnost jednoduše opakovat mise s bossy.

