Hra Dying Light 2 je hotová

Ačkoli měl tento očekávaný titul vyjít v prosinci, hra byla odložena, což není vzhledem k mnoha odkladům žádné překvapení. Tvůrci včera ohlásili, že je hra hotová. Jejímu vydání 4. února by tak nic zabránit nemělo. Těšíte se na tuto hru?

