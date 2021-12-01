Hra Dying Light 2 je hotová

Ačkoli měl tento očekávaný titul vyjít v prosinci, hra byla odložena, což není vzhledem k mnoha odkladům žádné překvapení. Tvůrci včera ohlásili, že je hra hotová. Jejímu vydání 4. února by tak nic zabránit nemělo. Těšíte se na tuto hru?

Dying Light 2 has gone gold!

It wouldn’t be possible without your support over all these years – we will spend an additional time making sure that we’ll deliver the best possible experience for you.

Thank you for being with us!

Can’t wait to meet you in The City on February 4th! pic.twitter.com/2I6KHrmW14

— Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) November 30, 2021