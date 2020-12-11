Podívejte se na vítěze Game Awards 2020

Game Awards je jakýsi „oscarový herní večer“, na kterém se pochopitelně udělují ceny hrám, a to v několika kategoriích. Hrou roku se stalo pokračování The Last of Us, což se ale čekalo. Kompletní seznam je zde:

Hra roku

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší provedení

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší scénář

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší umělecký dojem

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší zvuk a hudba

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší audio design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší herec/herečka

Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2

Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found… – Dreamfeel

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment

Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

Nejlepší aktivní komunita

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Nejlepší indie hra

Carrion – Phobia Games

Fall Guys – Mediatonic

Hades – Supergiant Games

Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth

Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Nejlepší mobilní hra

Among Us

Innersloth

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Nejlepší podpora komunity

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s IronMan VR

Star Wars Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Inovace v přístupnosti

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us: Part 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Nejlepší akční hra

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Nejlepší akční adventura

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší RPG hra

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona R5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Nejlepší bojová hra

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

Nejlepší rodinná hra

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nejlepší strategie/simulátor

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Nejlepší sportovní/závodní hra

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

Nejlepší multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Valroant

Nejlepší debutová hra

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Nejlepší eSport hra

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant.

Nejočekávanější hra