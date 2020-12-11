Zavřít reklamu

Podívejte se na vítěze Game Awards 2020

Game Awards je jakýsi „oscarový herní večer“, na kterém se pochopitelně udělují ceny hrám, a to v několika kategoriích. Hrou roku se stalo pokračování The Last of Us, což se ale čekalo. Kompletní seznam je zde:

Hra roku

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší provedení

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší scénář

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší umělecký dojem

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší zvuk a hudba

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší audio design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší herec/herečka

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • If Found… – Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
  • Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
  • Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
  • Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

Nejlepší aktivní komunita

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Nejlepší indie hra

  • Carrion – Phobia Games
  • Fall Guys – Mediatonic
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
  • Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Nejlepší mobilní hra

  • Among Us
  • Innersloth
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Nejlepší podpora komunity

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s IronMan VR
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Inovace v přístupnosti

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Nejlepší akční hra

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Nejlepší akční adventura

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší RPG hra

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona R5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Nejlepší bojová hra

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

Nejlepší rodinná hra

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nejlepší strategie/simulátor

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Nejlepší sportovní/závodní hra

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

Nejlepší multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys
  • Valroant

Nejlepší debutová hra

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

Nejlepší eSport hra

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends 
  • Valorant.

Nejočekávanější hra

  • Elden Ring 
  • Halo Infinite
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • God of War Sequel
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel
