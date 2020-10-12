Valnou většinu PS4 her si hráči zahrají i na PS5. Těchto 10 ale ne

Sony několikrát deklarovalo, že na kompatibilitě PS4 her na PS5 si dalo skutečně záležet. Většina z přibližně 4000 PS4 titulů tak bude hratelná i na nejnovější konzoli. Sony ovšem vydalo seznam deseti her, které podporovány nebudou. Má se jednat o:
- Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One (Versus Evil)
- DWVR (Mad Triangles) (PlayStation VR)
- Hitman Go: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)
- Joe’s Diner (United Independent Entertainment)
- Just Deal With It (Super Punk Creative)
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 (Nacon)
- Robinson: The Journey (Crytek) (PlayStation VR)
- Shadow Complex Remastered (Epic Games)
- Shadwen (Frozenbyte)
- We Sing (THQ Nordic)
Chystáte se ke koupi nové konzole Playstation 5?
